UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13071 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:19 PM

13071 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs 17.3 million on 13,071 profiteers during current calendar year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs 17.3 million on 13,071 profiteers during current Calendar year.

According to official sources here on Tuesday,Price control magistrates conducted raids at various areas of the district and found 13071 profiteers.

Cases were registered against 214 profiteers, while 219 others were arrested on sheer violation of Price Control Act during campaign launched in the district on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The price control magistrates made 24,308 inspections in various bazaars and markets in the district and checked prices of fruits, vegetables and other consumer items at merchant stores and other outlets and imposed fine on price violators on the spot.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Price Market Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Convicted Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Leaves for Medi ..

5 minutes ago

Newborn boy found dead in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

ITF nominates Kazakh capital as neutral venue for ..

7 minutes ago

Over 10 million Afghans suffer acute food insecuri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

China's central bank cuts rate on reverse repos by ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.