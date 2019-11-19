13071 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs 17.3 million on 13,071 profiteers during current Calendar year.

According to official sources here on Tuesday,Price control magistrates conducted raids at various areas of the district and found 13071 profiteers.

Cases were registered against 214 profiteers, while 219 others were arrested on sheer violation of Price Control Act during campaign launched in the district on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The price control magistrates made 24,308 inspections in various bazaars and markets in the district and checked prices of fruits, vegetables and other consumer items at merchant stores and other outlets and imposed fine on price violators on the spot.