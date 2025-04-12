131 couple tie the knot under ‘Dhee Rani' program

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz laid the foundation of a welfare state through the 'Dhee Rani Program', a remarkable initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged families. He was addressing a grand mass wedding ceremony held in Muzaffargarh under the program.

He remarked that there could be no better example of the principles of the State of Madinah than this initiative. “Through this program, the state is beginning to act like a compassionate mother,” he stated, adding that CM Maryam Nawaz has conveyed that she stands by poor parents like a daughter and by their daughters like a mother.

The minister highlighted that a large number of brides from South Punjab were included in this phase of the program, underlining the government's focus on uplifting the region.

The event marked Punjab’s largest-ever mass wedding ceremony, uniting 131 couples in a dignified celebration. It was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, MPA Rana Abdul Manan, Commissioner DG Khan Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Munawar Abbas Bukhari, and DG Social Welfare Tariq Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Chandia said Punjab is leading the nation in public welfare, and development milestones are being set under CM Maryam Nawaz's visionary leadership. He expressed gratitude for Muzaffargarh’s inclusion in every major initiative of the government.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon stated that the newlywed couples were the true guests of honor and that the district administration shared in their happiness.

Towards the end of the event, ATM cards carrying wedding gifts were distributed among the couples by the provincial minister and other dignitaries. Guests enjoyed traditional Jhummar dance performances and a lavish meal.

Later on talking to the media, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt announced that the second phase of the Dhee Rani Program had begun in Muzaffargarh, calling it a historic initiative by CM Maryam Nawaz. He emphasized that the program promotes social equity by supporting couples from all communities, including Christian couples, and described it as a source of comfort for parents and a reflection of the Chief Minister’s motherly care for the people.