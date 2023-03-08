131 criminals arrested in February

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 131 criminals, including 75 court absconders, in the district during the last month.

According to a police report issued here on Wednesday, 168 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders.

Police also registered 136 cases against drug pushers, 38 cases against accused for kite flying, 12 cases were filed against gamblers, 15 cases were registered under the Sound System Act and 39 cases were registered under Temporary Residency Act.

Police also claimed to have busted six criminal gangs during the last month.

Police also recovered eight Kalashnikovs, 23 rifles, 30 guns, 104 pistols, 1,451 rounds,34-kg hashish and 5,224 liters of liquor.