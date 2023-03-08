UrduPoint.com

131 Criminals Arrested In February

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

131 criminals arrested in February

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 131 criminals, including 75 court absconders, in the district during the last month.

According to a police report issued here on Wednesday, 168 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders.

Police also registered 136 cases against drug pushers, 38 cases against accused for kite flying, 12 cases were filed against gamblers, 15 cases were registered under the Sound System Act and 39 cases were registered under Temporary Residency Act.

Police also claimed to have busted six criminal gangs during the last month.

Police also recovered eight Kalashnikovs, 23 rifles, 30 guns, 104 pistols, 1,451 rounds,34-kg hashish and 5,224 liters of liquor.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Weapon Court

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

2 minutes ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

13 minutes ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.