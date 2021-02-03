UrduPoint.com
131 Families Of Waziristan Compensated

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:42 PM

Compensation cheques were distributed worth Rs. 470million among 131 households in Shawal Tehsil district South Waziristan on Wednesday whose houses were damaged during military operation

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Compensation cheques were distributed worth Rs. 470million among 131 households in Shawal Tehsil district South Waziristan on Wednesday whose houses were damaged during military operation.

The cheques distribution ceremony was held at Assistant Commissioner Ladah Deputy Commissioner Compound Tank on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District Khalid Iqbal Khattak.

131 deserving families of villages including Push Ziarat, Qalandar, Sher Ali, Dara Haibatkhel, Makai, Vacha Dara and other villages of Shawal Tehsil were received compensation cheques.

During distribution ceremony COVID-19 pandemic SOP was strictly followed. Addressing the affected persons, Assistant Commissioner Ladha Farhan Khan said that survey cheques of about 400 compensations have arrived in Shawal Tehsil in which more than Rs. 760 million has been distributed among 200 families so far while the remaining cheques would be distributed in phases.

