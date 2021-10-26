UrduPoint.com

131 More Infected With Dengue In KP

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:13 PM

131 more infected with dengue in KP

As many as 131 new dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 131 new dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With 131 new cases, the number of active dengue cases in the province has reached to 1537 and total cases to 5337.

The disease has claimed seven lives in the province so far. But, no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.

In the meanwhile, 202 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 3791.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show 2021

28 minutes ago
 Black Day to be observed on October 27

Black Day to be observed on October 27

4 minutes ago
 US consumer confidence rebounds in October: survey ..

US consumer confidence rebounds in October: survey

4 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum inaugurates 26th CAB ..

Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum inaugurates 26th CABSAT

28 minutes ago
 Dupont 'not going to change' after being named Fra ..

Dupont 'not going to change' after being named France captain

4 minutes ago
 Karachi to get 100 MGD more water in next two year ..

Karachi to get 100 MGD more water in next two years: Administrator Karachi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.