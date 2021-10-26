131 more infected with dengue in KP

As many as 131 new dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 131 new dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With 131 new cases, the number of active dengue cases in the province has reached to 1537 and total cases to 5337.

The disease has claimed seven lives in the province so far. But, no new death was reported during the last 24 hours.

In the meanwhile, 202 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 3791.