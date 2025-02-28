131 policemen promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The promotion board of the Police Department recommended promotion of 131 police officials including 52 ASIs and 77 head constables.

According to Spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti here on Friday, RPO Zeeshan Asgar chaired the board’ meeting while DPO Jhang Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar, DPO Toba Tek Singh Abadat Nisar, DCPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed were also present in the meeting.

The meeting approved promotion cases of 131 officers including 52 ASIs to SI and 77 Head Constables to ASIs.

Two Junior Clerks were also promoted as Senior Clerk.