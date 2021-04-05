UrduPoint.com
131 POs, 127 Court Absconders Arrested In 10-days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

131 POs, 127 court absconders arrested in 10-days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Multan police have arrested 131 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 127 court absconders during the ongoing drive during the last ten days.

In line with special directives of City Police (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 131 proclaimed offenders including nine of category A and 127 court absconders including three of henious crimes during last ten days.

The CPO Munir Masood Marth has directed officers to continue crackdown without any discrimination in order to control crime for making a crime free society.

