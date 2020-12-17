131 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 131 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 157,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million fine was imposed and case was lodged against eight power Pilferer over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.