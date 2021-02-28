131 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 131 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 127,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against six of them over Involvement in tampering with meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.