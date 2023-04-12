Close
131 Shopkeepers Fined, 17 Arrested Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 09:03 PM

131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteering

Price Control Magistrates have imposed fines of Rs.210,000 on 131 shopkeepers in addition to arresting 17 of them and sealing 4 shops in Faisalabad during last 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fines of Rs.210,000 on 131 shopkeepers in addition to arresting 17 of them and sealing 4 shops in Faisalabad during last 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman of the city district government said here on Wednesday that the Price Control Magistrates conducted surprise visits in various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 131 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, a total fine of Rs.210,000 was imposed on them in addition to sealing 4 shops and arresting 17 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act, he added.

