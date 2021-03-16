UrduPoint.com
131 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:32 PM

The city district administration sealed 131 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 131 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha ordered to seal 27 shops and three marriage halls, besides imposing fine amounting to Rs 200,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed 30 shops in Model Town area while AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 21 markets in his jurisdiction. AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed 50 shops and stores in Raiwind area.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs strictly.

