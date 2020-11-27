131,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 131,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates visited around 875 points and found 89 violations while cases were also registered against 18 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.