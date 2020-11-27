UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

131,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

131,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 131,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates visited around 875 points and found 89 violations while cases were also registered against 18 violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conductingraids to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

47 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

48 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

55 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

49 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.