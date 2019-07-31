13,116 violators of labour laws challaned in 10 years

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has issued around 13,116 challan under different labour laws including bonded labour which were forwarded to concerned court for legal proceedings during last ten years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has issued around 13,116 challan under different labour laws including bonded labour which were forwarded to concerned court for legal proceedings during last ten years.

During the period�from�2009�to�2019, the ICT administration also sealed�36�brick�kilns�operating�in� jurisdiction of sub-division Noon and in sub-division Saddar of Islamabad.

Official sources on Wednesday said the Bonded Labour System (Abolition)�Act,� 1992�is�applicable in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Highlighting the steps, the sources said a permanent mechanism for implementing labour laws including bonded labour has been established by administration of ICT. The field staff of Labour Welfare Department of ICT regularly visits their respective areas for enforcement of labour laws.�Furthermore, daily inspection of various factories, establishments and brick kilns is carried out by field staff and strict legal actions is initiated against violators.