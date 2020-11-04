1,313 new Coronavirus cases reported; 18 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 14,646 as 1,313 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eighteen corona patients, 16 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 117 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 26,565 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 7,880 in Sindh, 10,644 in Punjab, 3,599 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,958 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 540 in Balochistan, 402 in GB, and 542 in AJK.

Around 316,060 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 337,573 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,415, Balochistan 16,000, GB 4,306, ICT 20,471, KP 39,889, Punjab 105,197 and Sindh 147,295.

About 6,867 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,639 Sindh among five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 2,380 in Punjab seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 1,281 in KP one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 224 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 152 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 99 in AJK among one of them died in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 4,541,392 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 959 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.