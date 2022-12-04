1314 accused arrested during Nov in South Zone of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The South Zone Police arrested 1314 accused in successful raids in the month of November in which 272 suspects were involved in drug dealing and drug use, said a spokesperson of South zone on Sunday.

As many as 98 accused were arrested under the Arms Act.

The South Zone Police conducted 10 police encounters with street criminals, after which 46 accused including 11 injured accused were arrested last month.

The South Zone Police Intensified the patrolling and picketing and wiped out 14 gangs involved in robbery and motorcycle theft.

On the instructions of IG Sindh, South Police arrested 132 accused while cracking down on absconders.

DIG South Irfan Ali Baloch has given special instructions to all the officers of South Zone Karachi to ensure the safety of life and property of the public.

The DIG South has issued further orders to speed up the crackdown against drug dealers and street crimes.