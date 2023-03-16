1,315,000 registered Afghan Refugees reside in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Around 1,315,000 registered Afghan Refugees are residing in Pakistan presently, said an official source here on Thursday.

These Afghan Refugees are validated and verified under the Document Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE).

The DRIVE exercise has been extended up to March, 31, 2023 for residual caseload of Afghan Refugees, It added.

Additionally, 141,676 Undocumented Members of Registered families (UMRF) have also been documented under DRIVE initiative whose confirmation is in process and if they are eligible under prescribed criteria, the figure of 1,315,000 would further increase.

The Ministry of SAFRON deals only with management of registered Afghan Refugees during their temporary stay in Pakistan and their voluntary repatriation of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Refugees are managed under national Policy approved by the Federal Cabinet from time to time which provides directions to facilitate voluntary repatriation to Afghanistan.

Currently, the validity of Proof of Registration card issued to Afghan Refugees living in Pakistan and Tripartite Agreement (governs voluntary repatriation of Afghan Refugees signed among Pakistan, Afghanistan and UNHCR) is up till June, 30 2023.

Additionally, Pakistan strongly adheres to the three pillars under Solution Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) under a Quadripartite Agreement (Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and UNHCR).

The three pillars under SSAR include Creating conducive conditions for voluntary repatriation, Sustainable reintegration in home country, that is Afghanistan and Assistance to the host communities.

