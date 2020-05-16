UrduPoint.com
1316 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

1316 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

Around 4657 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 1316 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 270 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Around 4657 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 1316 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 270 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab ,406 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 163 belonged to Rawal Town,68 Potahar town,98 Rawalpindi cantt,23 Gujar khan,31 Taxila,15 Kahuta,2 Kalar syedan and 6 from Murree,"he said.

"The result of 2759 suspects were tested negative while reports of 691 still awaited, "he added.

The DPR said that 577 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 270 discharged after recovery. "63 C virus patients died in the district",he added. The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan,Dheri Hassanabad,Dhoke Paracha,Dhoke Ratta,Dhoke Mangtal,Ammar pura,Zafar ul Haq road,Satellite town and Wah cantt

