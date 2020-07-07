UrduPoint.com
131,649 Corona Patients Recover So Far: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said 131,649 patients had recovered from the coronavirus so far while 22,271 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours.

It said that 3,344 new cases were reported across Pakistan and 50 people died in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 4,762, while 2,406 patients were critical.

According to the NCOC data, since February 26, 231,777 COVID-19 positive cases were detected across the country till date and 131,649 of them had recovered.

The NCOC said the total active COVID-19 cases at the moment were 95,407, including 3,344 new ones detected and 50 died during the last 24 hours.

It said some 1,819 patients had recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of recovered to 131,649 while around 460 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1,525 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

Out of total 231,818 cases detected so far, 1,342 belonged to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 10,814 Balochistan, 1,561 Gilgit Baltistan, 13,494 Islamabad, 28,116 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,963 Punjab and 94,528 Sindh.

Likewise, out of total 4,762 deaths, 1,526 dead patients belonged to Sindh, 1,884 to Punjab, 1,028 to KP, 137 to Islamabad , 123 to Balochistan, 28 to GB and 36 to AJK. So far 1,420,623 tests have been conducted throughout the country.

