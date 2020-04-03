UrduPoint.com
1,318 Cases Registered Over Violation Of Section 144: DIG Operations Lahore

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Friday that 1,318 cases were registered over violation of Sections 144 during the partial lockdown in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Friday that 1,318 cases were registered over violation of Sections 144 during the partial lockdown in City.

He said that 44,294 motorcycles, 11,488 vehicles, 1,868 taxis, 13,030 cars and 4,039 other vehicles were restrained from movement in the city.

Giving details of the overall performance of Lahore Police Operations Wing, Babar Saeed said that 90,242 citizens were checked at more than 202 pickets and over 82,000 persons were barred from unnecessary movement and directed to go back to their homes.

The DIG Operations visited different pickets to review the arrangements made there, such as checking of citizens mechanism and precautionary measures, taken by the police personnel at the pickets.

Lahore police ensured strict measures including implementation of Section 144 to restrict the movement of the public during partial lockdown in the city.

