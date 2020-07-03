1318 COVID-19 patients in district: DDHO

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Irshad Ali Friday said out of 4010 suspected cases, 1318 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 while test results of 1783 people have been received as negative.

Likewise, he said test results of 850 people were yet to be received adding the total number of people recovered from coronavirus infection was 639. He said a total of 31 people have died of the disease in the district.

With completion of 100 days of fight against coronavirus, he said a day titled "Azm o Himmat kay 100 Din" would be observed on July 4 to pay homage to people who worked in frontline and those who embraced martyrdom due to the pandemic.