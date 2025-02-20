Open Menu

13,181 Livestock Cards Distributed Till Now

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that the livestock sector had made exemplary development in less than one year

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab Chief Minister's Livestock card, distribution of livestock assets among rural women of South Punjab and other projects here.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab Chief Minister's Livestock card, distribution of livestock assets among rural women of South Punjab and other projects here.

He said that through Livestock card

Rs 27,000 were being given to calves cattle breeder farmers for each animal.

In two years 400,000 animals would be given to maximum 80,000 cattle breeders, he said and added that till now 13,181 livestock cards had been received by farmers.

He further said that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that regional directors would send report based on data of tagged animals.

He said that arrangements should be made to ensure vaccination of tagged animals.

The minister said that instructions had been issued to get re verification of tagged animals from urban units.

Till now 826 animals had been distributed among women, he said and directed to prepare strategy to control foot and  mouth disease among animals to implement it.

Punjab Livestock Secretary Saqib Ali and others also attended the meeting.

