13,181 Livestock Cards Distributed Till Now
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM
Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that the livestock sector had made exemplary development in less than one year
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that the livestock sector had made exemplary development in less than one year.
He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed progress of Punjab Chief Minister's Livestock card, distribution of livestock assets among rural women of South Punjab and other projects here.
He said that through Livestock card
Rs 27,000 were being given to calves cattle breeder farmers for each animal.
In two years 400,000 animals would be given to maximum 80,000 cattle breeders, he said and added that till now 13,181 livestock cards had been received by farmers.
He further said that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to timely delivery of livestock cards to farmers.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that regional directors would send report based on data of tagged animals.
He said that arrangements should be made to ensure vaccination of tagged animals.
The minister said that instructions had been issued to get re verification of tagged animals from urban units.
Till now 826 animals had been distributed among women, he said and directed to prepare strategy to control foot and mouth disease among animals to implement it.
Punjab Livestock Secretary Saqib Ali and others also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE, Poland explore new areas of trade, economic cooperation
Brazil's Bolsonaro slams 'authoritarian regime' over coup plot charges
13,181 livestock cards distributed till now
Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker
Dubai International to welcome 2.5 million passengers from 20-28 February
CARACAL, VentureOne unveil Centurion body armour at IDEX
Snowfall continues in Mansehra’s upper regions, restoration work underway on S ..
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation
Sindh Govt decides to Install large screens across province for Pakistan-India M ..
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13,181 livestock cards distributed till now2 minutes ago
-
Becoming a doctor is noble duty of human service: PA speaker15 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman discuss measures against online misinformation11 minutes ago
-
SCP upholds judgement of LHC in harassment case11 minutes ago
-
Parachinar- blockade faces shortage of necessities including medicine11 minutes ago
-
Literature lovers enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival11 minutes ago
-
Marriage Act strictly implement in district17 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Oil output rises by 10,000 barrels due to tech innovation: Musadik Malik17 minutes ago
-
MoU signed between SCCI, RCCI to strengthen collaboration in multiple sectors19 minutes ago
-
PM’s aide expresses govt’s resolve to curb tobacco use in all forms17 minutes ago
-
NCC concludes 2-day workshop on standardizing textbook review process17 minutes ago