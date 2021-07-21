UrduPoint.com
132 Agri Markets Of Province Being Inter-linked, Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that 132 agriculture markets of the province were being inter-linked to ensure reasonable prices of crops to farmers.

Inaugurating a new agriculture market at Haroonabad district of Bahawalnagar here on Wednesday, provincial Minister said that the government is bringing change in the agriculture market system for ensuring reasonable price of crops to farmers.

He said that "Kisan Platform" and mobile application "Mandi APP" was being introduced to maintain record of market fee collection of agriculture markets.

He said that efforts being made to minimize middle man role to facilitate farmers.

Gardezi maintained that maximum tree plantation was also being made at these model markets under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that special arrangements have been made to prevent encroachments in markets adding that market fee schedule, commission and rates would be displayed on regular basis.

He stated that state land of worth over Rs 23 billion has been retrieved through these markets. He said that model market of Asia was being constructed at Lakhodair with funds of Rs five billion where arrangements were being made for processing through latest machinery.

