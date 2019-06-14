132 cases registered for decanting in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Civil Defense teams got registered 132 cases during a campaign against LPG decanting, mini-petrol pumps and oil agencies in the district during the last five months.

The teams also issued 1,258 challan slips to violators and collected Rs 1.

46 million fine from them, said Civil Defence Officer Rana Abbas here Friday.

He said that raids were conducted in different areas of the district from January 1 to June 12 and 860 challans were issued while 1,213 notices were served on owners of gas decanting shops, mini petrol pumps, oil agencies over poor safety measures.