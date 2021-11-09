132 FESCO employees regularized

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :On the recommendation of FESCO Regularization board, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has regularized the service of 132 employees in Employees' Children Quota C-category.

Those were regularized include, an Audit Assistant, 7 Admin Assistants, 8 SS-II, a SSA, 14 ASSA, 2 Chowkidars and 99 Naib Qasids.

FESCO Director General (S&GA) has issued notification of service regularization, a spokesmanfor the company said here on Tuesday.

