132 Kite Sellers,flyers Held

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The district police intensifies the crackdown against kite makers,sellers and flyers after the incident of injuries suffered by a traffic warden due to kite string and arrested 132 violators from different areas during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Madina division police held 62 violators, Iqbal town division 43, Lyallpur division 20, Saddar police division 12 and Jarranwala 8.

The teams recovered hundreds of thousand kites and chemical coated string rolls from their possession and sent the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them.

