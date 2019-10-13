UrduPoint.com
132 KV Bahawalnager-II Grid Station Completed

132 KV Bahawalnager-II grid station completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) completed construction of a new 132 KV Bahawalnager-II grid station at a cost of Rs 552 million to resolve complaints of low voltage.

Project Director Grid System Construction Abdul Kareem Jamali said possible steps were being taken to ensure power supply with the best voltage and provide early connections to consumers.

He said that two power transformers of 20/26 had been installed in the grid station while three line bays and a power transformer bay had also been installed.

Jamali added that 26.7km double circuit transmission line had been laid from Nosar to Bahawalnager while the gird station's supply had been connected with transmission line of 220 KV Chistian grid station.

He said that the project would decrease load on Bahawalnager old grid station while minimise line losses of 11 KV feeders.

More Stories From Pakistan

