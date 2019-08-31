UrduPoint.com
132-kV Grid Station Inaugurated In Bahawalnagar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:41 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo inaugurated the newly-built 132-kV grid station in Bahawalnagar on Saturday.

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mahmood also accompanied the MNA at the ceremony.

He said the 66-kV grid station had been upgraded to 132-kV and two transformers of 20/26 MVA had been installed.

He said a 18.37-kilometre new line had also been installed with Rs 460 million.

