132-kV Grid Station Inaugurated In Bahawalnagar
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:41 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo inaugurated the newly-built 132-kV grid station in Bahawalnagar on Saturday
Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Tahir Mahmood also accompanied the MNA at the ceremony.
He said the 66-kV grid station had been upgraded to 132-kV and two transformers of 20/26 MVA had been installed.
He said a 18.37-kilometre new line had also been installed with Rs 460 million.