UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

132 KV Wadpda House Grid Station Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:58 PM

132 KV wadpda house grid station inaugurated

A 132 KV Wapda House grid station was inaugurated here on Tuesday to provide smooth power supply to consumers of Peshawar city and its adjoining areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A 132 KV Wapda House grid station was inaugurated here on Tuesday to provide smooth power supply to consumers of Peshawar city and its adjoining areas.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaukat Ali inaugurated the power project which was completed at a cost of Rs260 million.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that low voltage and forced loadshedding problems would be resolved with completion of the grid station.He said that power station would provide supply to 12 feeders including 11 KV Shahi Bagh-1,2,IPF-2,Jail Express,FaqirabadExpress,Saeedabad, Axillary,Warsak Road-2,Faqirabad-2,Zain Taara,Yousafabad,Warsak Road Express.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan also spoke on the occasion and thanked Shaukat Ali for his cooperation extended to Pesco in early completion of project.

He said the Pesco was giving priority to facilitate consumers and provide smooth power supply especially in the summer season.

He said that with the energization of 132 KV Wapda House grid station technical losses would also be reduced.

Consumers of 132 KV ShahiBagh grid station, Peshawar Fort Grid Station,SakhiChashma Grid Station and Peshawar Cantt grid station will directly get relief and hence low voltage problems, frequent tripping, unannounced and forced load shedding would be redressed.

Related Topics

Load Shedding National Assembly Peshawar Jail Road Saeedabad (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes lecture titled “Reading ..

5 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Militar ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Need Regular Updates on Navalny F ..

10 seconds ago

Anti-polio drive continues as 1372864 vaccinated o ..

12 seconds ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Emirates sign MoU to furt ..

8 minutes ago

Conversation Between Putin, Saudi Leadership Curre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.