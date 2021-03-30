132 KV wadpda house grid station inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A 132 KV Wapda House grid station was inaugurated here on Tuesday to provide smooth power supply to consumers of Peshawar city and its adjoining areas.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaukat Ali inaugurated the power project which was completed at a cost of Rs260 million.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that low voltage and forced loadshedding problems would be resolved with completion of the grid station.He said that power station would provide supply to 12 feeders including 11 KV Shahi Bagh-1,2,IPF-2,Jail Express,FaqirabadExpress,Saeedabad, Axillary,Warsak Road-2,Faqirabad-2,Zain Taara,Yousafabad,Warsak Road Express.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan also spoke on the occasion and thanked Shaukat Ali for his cooperation extended to Pesco in early completion of project.

He said the Pesco was giving priority to facilitate consumers and provide smooth power supply especially in the summer season.

He said that with the energization of 132 KV Wapda House grid station technical losses would also be reduced.

Consumers of 132 KV ShahiBagh grid station, Peshawar Fort Grid Station,SakhiChashma Grid Station and Peshawar Cantt grid station will directly get relief and hence low voltage problems, frequent tripping, unannounced and forced load shedding would be redressed.