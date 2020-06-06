132 nationalities including Pakistanis in UAE participate in national volunteer campaign

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

As many as 132 nationalities including Pakistani residents in the United have joined the national volunteer campaign to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):As many as 132 nationalities including Pakistani residents in the United have joined the national volunteer campaign to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The number of volunteers enrolled in the campaign within a month of its launch has reached over 18,740 volunteers from different nationalities, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said Friday.

The 'UAE Volunteers' national campaign has become popular with UAE citizens and residents alike, who competed to fulfill the call of duty by volunteering in 125 opportunities including 98 field and 27 virtual opportunities remotely.

According to data by National Volunteer Campaign, the Emirati volunteers topped the list with 30 per cent of the attending and most participating 5,555 volunteers followed by resident volunteers of Indian nationality (2,010 volunteers), Egyptians (1,837), Syrians (1,319), Pakistanis (977), Jordanian volunteers (753), Sudanese (634), Yemeni (564), Palestinian (535) and Philippines (496).

The numbers of volunteers from the rest of residing nationals in the UAE differ in numbers.

The UAE's national campaign aims to support volunteer efforts at the state level and harness the expertise, skills and talents of community members and involve them in the volunteering process, the WAM reported.

