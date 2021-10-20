UrduPoint.com

132 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:59 PM

132 new cases of dengue reported in KP

As many as 139 new cases of dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by Directorate General Health Services on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 139 new cases of dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by Directorate General Health Services on Wednesday.

One person died due to dengue from district Swabi raising the tally of mortalities to six.

The report said that during the last 24 hours 124 persons recovered from dengue fever while the total recoveries so far were 2896.

Only 1602 dengue patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province, the report said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Died Swabi From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

30 minutes ago
 Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon ..

Construction work on IJP road likely to start soon

1 minute ago
 AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea ..

AC seeks NAB comments on co-accused acquittal plea in BISP reference

1 minute ago
 Kenya lifts Covid curfew, unveils stimulus plan

Kenya lifts Covid curfew, unveils stimulus plan

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court decides to probe delay in restoratio ..

Supreme Court decides to probe delay in restoration of local bodies in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Bannu Division Administration meets on polio eradi ..

Bannu Division Administration meets on polio eradication

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.