132 new cases of dengue reported in KP

As many as 139 new cases of dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by Directorate General Health Services on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 139 new cases of dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by Directorate General Health Services on Wednesday.

One person died due to dengue from district Swabi raising the tally of mortalities to six.

The report said that during the last 24 hours 124 persons recovered from dengue fever while the total recoveries so far were 2896.

Only 1602 dengue patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province, the report said.