132 overseas Pakistanis allowed to go to their districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 132 overseas Pakistanis. who had arrived at Faisalabad International Airport from Oman here on Saturday, were allowed to go to their districts after collecting their blood samples for COVID-19 laboratory test.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas welcomed the overseas Pakistanis at the airport.

One passenger belonged to Mardan, four to Chakwal, one Chitral, eight Quetta, 12 Lahore, four Faisalabad, 22 Peshawar, four Nowshera, one Abbottabad, one Rahim Yar Khan, one Layyah, one Sheikhupura, 2 Sahiwal, 10 Lucky Marwat, 10 Bannu, one Khushab, two Larrkana, one Gujranwala, nine Rajanpur, 14 Karachi, one Raiwand, one Toba Tek Singh and 19 belonged to Islamabad.