132 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 132 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 228,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were also registered against six of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.