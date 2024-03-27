Open Menu

132 Profiteers Held, Rs 2.5m Fine Imposed Over Price Act Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

132 profiteers held, Rs 2.5m fine imposed over price act violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) District administration teams raided against illegal profiteers, hoarders and arrested 132 profiteers and imposed Rs 2.5 million fine over price act violation during the month of Ramazan.

The Price Control Magistrates made inspection of 21000 shops during two weeks. Cases registered against 28 shopkeepers.

DC Rizwan Qadeer said that shopkeepers have been given ultimatum to display rate lists at prominent places.

The operation against the elements involved in artificial inflation would continue till Eid-ul-Fitr.

He informed that 2,50,000 ration bags have been distributed under Nigehban Ramazan package.

Cheap counters and flour point have been established in Ramzan Bazaar for public convenience, he concluded.

Related Topics

Fine Price Million Flour

Recent Stories

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

2 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

2 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

4 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

7 hours ago
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

16 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

16 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

16 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan