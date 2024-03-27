132 Profiteers Held, Rs 2.5m Fine Imposed Over Price Act Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) District administration teams raided against illegal profiteers, hoarders and arrested 132 profiteers and imposed Rs 2.5 million fine over price act violation during the month of Ramazan.
The Price Control Magistrates made inspection of 21000 shops during two weeks. Cases registered against 28 shopkeepers.
DC Rizwan Qadeer said that shopkeepers have been given ultimatum to display rate lists at prominent places.
The operation against the elements involved in artificial inflation would continue till Eid-ul-Fitr.
He informed that 2,50,000 ration bags have been distributed under Nigehban Ramazan package.
Cheap counters and flour point have been established in Ramzan Bazaar for public convenience, he concluded.
