132 Profiteers Nabbed In DG Khan Division

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

132 profiteers nabbed in DG Khan Division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 132 profiteers were arrested during ongoing month of April in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

According to official sources, 84 Price Control Magistrates inspected 31384 shops in different markets of the division. They found 2639 price act violations during the raids.

The official sources added that cases were registered against 208 shopkeepers. The decision of arrest and registration of cases was taken after noticing ratio profit margin by the profiteers.

The Price Control Magistrates imposed fine of Rs 4.2 million on the profiteers, hailing from districts DG Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh.

