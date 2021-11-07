UrduPoint.com

132 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.309,000 on 132 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected more than 2000 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 132 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.309,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

