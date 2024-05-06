Open Menu

132 Shops Sealed, 38 Booked Over Decanting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The civil defence department sealed 132 shops in addition to getting 38 shopkeepers

booked over decanting in different parts during the last month.

A spokesman for the civil defence department said on Monday that teams under supervision

of Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas launched a drive against illegal gas

decanting.

He said that during April , teams sealed 132 shops and got cases registered against 38

shopkeepers over gas decanting and violating rules of LPG gas refilling business.

The teams also confiscated material of 72 shops in addition to submitting challans

against 61 violators to the court of special judicial magistrates during this period,

he added.

