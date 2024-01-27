132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Punjab police have promoted 132 wardens of Lahore Traffic Police to the post of senior traffic warden.

The ceremony of pinning rank to the promoted traffic officers was held at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended the ceremony in traffic warden uniform. He, along with senior officers, pinned the ranks to traffic police officers of new posts.

The IG Punjab said that a total of 959 traffic police officers were promoted on merit in the last one year, these senior traffic wardens will be promoted to 75 seats of DSP and 10 seats of SP in future. IG Punjab said that a promotion board will be held soon for promotion to the seats of DSPs in traffic police, there will be maximum opportunities for better performers based on their performance, seniority and merit.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the traffic police has issued driving licenses to 1.3 crore citizens in a short period of time. IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that traffic police is the most important force, the representative the Punjab Police on the roads. Addressing the promoted officers, IG Punjab said that all officers including Wardens, Senior Traffic Wardens and DSPs should perform their duties more diligently, safety of citizens should be ensured on the roads through effective traffic management , compliance of laws and awareness campaigns.