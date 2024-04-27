1320 MW Power To Be Added To National Grid From Thar Coal Project: Energy Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said 1320 Megawatts electricity will be added to the National Grid after the completion of the first phase of the Thar Coal project
He expressed these views in a meeting held at the office of Sindh Energy Department.
The CEO of Shanghai Power Meng Donghai and CEO-SSRC Jain while Secretary Energy Sindh Kazim Jatoi and other senior officers of Energy Department were also present. The minister said the 2300 Megawatts Thar Coal Block-I Power Generation Project will play an important role in meeting the energy requirements.
Nasir Shah assured the delegation of immediate removal of all obstacles in the project.
He said that Sindh government will provide all possible cooperation regards project so that the it could be completed as soon as possible.
He directed the delegation to take special care of the local people in the project and provide them with all possible facilities. He added that Thar Coal Project was very important for the whole country including Sindh.
Nasir Shah said that according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh government was focusing on public welfare projects like solarization or energy projects in the province.
He said on the direction of Bilawal Bhutto, work is being done rapidly in all sectors.
