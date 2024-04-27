Open Menu

1320 MW Power To Be Added To National Grid From Thar Coal Project: Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM

1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minister

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said 1320 Megawatts electricity will be added to the National Grid after the completion of the first phase of the Thar Coal project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said 1320 Megawatts electricity will be added to the National Grid after the completion of the first phase of the Thar Coal project.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at the office of Sindh Energy Department.

The CEO of Shanghai Power Meng Donghai and CEO-SSRC Jain while Secretary Energy Sindh Kazim Jatoi and other senior officers of Energy Department were also present. The minister said the 2300 Megawatts Thar Coal Block-I Power Generation Project will play an important role in meeting the energy requirements.

Nasir Shah assured the delegation of immediate removal of all obstacles in the project.

He said that Sindh government will provide all possible cooperation regards project so that the it could be completed as soon as possible.

He directed the delegation to take special care of the local people in the project and provide them with all possible facilities. He added that Thar Coal Project was very important for the whole country including Sindh.

Nasir Shah said that according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh government was focusing on public welfare projects like solarization or energy projects in the province.

He said on the direction of Bilawal Bhutto, work is being done rapidly in all sectors.

Related Topics

Sindh Electricity Thar Shanghai Nasir Jatoi All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic vi ..

Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..

1 minute ago
 ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel ..

ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

1 minute ago
 Govt to help people in lighting homes by installin ..

Govt to help people in lighting homes by installing solar panels: Nasir Shah

1 minute ago
 Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP

Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP

1 hour ago
 Liverpool Premier League title hopes suffer blow, ..

Liverpool Premier League title hopes suffer blow, Sheffield Utd relegated

1 hour ago
Pro-Palestinian protester disrupts German envoy’ ..

Pro-Palestinian protester disrupts German envoy’s speech in Lahore’s rights ..

2 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP sprint res ..

Motorcycling: Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP sprint result

1 hour ago
 Cotton to be sown on 4m acres this year

Cotton to be sown on 4m acres this year

1 hour ago
 Irish training legend Mullins steeped in history

Irish training legend Mullins steeped in history

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhter motors round Gaddafi Stadium with IC ..

Shoaib Akhter motors round Gaddafi Stadium with ICC T20I trophy

1 hour ago
 20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base ex ..

20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition base explosion: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan