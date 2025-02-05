Open Menu

1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Celebrates Chinese Spring Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Chinese Spring Festival, known as the Lunar New Year, is one of the most significant celebrations in Chinese culture, and this year, the festivities took on a special meaning at the 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal-fired Power Plant , operated by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Pvt. Ltd.

The celebration of the Year of the Snake was marked by a series of heartfelt and exciting events that brought together both Chinese and Pakistani employees in a unique fusion of cultures, said a press release.

The presence of CEO Dr. Li Xin and President Xu throughout the celebrations added a personal touch to the occasion, demonstrating the company’s appreciation for its employees and commitment to fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

The evening celebrations on the night of the Spring Festival mirrored the festive atmosphere of Chaand Raat, a beloved tradition in Pakistani culture.

On Chaand Raat, families across Pakistan come together, prepare for the upcoming holiday, and celebrate with joy and excitement. At the 1320 MW Power Plant, the night was marked by a lavish dinner that brought together both the Chinese and Pakistani staff.

The meal featured a mix of Chinese and Pakistani dishes, ensuring that all employees felt a sense of belonging and were able to enjoy food from their respective cultures.

The shared meal was more than just a culinary experience, it was an opportunity for staff members from different backgrounds to connect, converse, and bond over the festive spirit.

