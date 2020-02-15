1320 police personnel to be deployed for anti-polio drive

As many as 1320 police jawans would be deployed for five days anti polio drive starting from February 17

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : As many as 1320 police jawans would be deployed for five days anti polio drive starting from February 17.

A meeting in this regard held here on Saturday which was attended by police officials.

The meeting was told that almost 1320 police jawans would be deployed during polio drive for the safety of polio workers.

The SHOs were directed to arrange meetings with the elders of the area to support police in this connection.