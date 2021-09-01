13,203 complaints pertaining to revenue matters addressed in 11 open courts

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 13,203 complaints pertaining to revenue matters, out of total 13,430 were addressed in 11 Open Courts, conducted on the first day of every month, across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 13,203 complaints pertaining to revenue matters, out of total 13,430 were addressed in 11 Open Courts, conducted on the first day of every month, across Multan division.

This was stated by Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed while talking to citizens on the occasion of 12th Open Court, held at Raza Hall, here on Wednesday.

Both, Commissioner Dr Irshad and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem heard public complaints and issued certain instructions to resolve the problems.

Dr Irshad said that the government believed in practical services to facilitate the people.

About utility of Revenue Open Courts, he noted that these were being conducted under Open Door policy of Punjab government.

The commissioner also said that 76 complaints remained unaddressed as cases were found pending with courts.

He also observed that COVID Vaccination centre had been introduced outside the Revenue office. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem said that the availability of land records was being made easy for the citizens.

He also said that there was immense increase in revenue recoveries. He urged officials to work with dedication to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, and some other officials were also present on the occasion.