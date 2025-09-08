1320MW Sahiwal power plant marks 3000 days of safe production milestone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The 1320MW Sahiwal coal-fired power plant has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 3000 days of safe production, an accomplishment that highlights the plant’s unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence and employee welfare.

The celebration of this milestone was not merely ceremonial. In recognition of the efforts and commitment demonstrated by its workforce, the management of the Sahiwal power plant organized a special event to honor the achievement. Employees across all departments were rewarded with performance bonuses, reflecting management’s appreciation for their role in maintaining a safe working environment. These rewards were more than financial incentives; they served as powerful symbols of acknowledgment, boosting morale and encouraging continued vigilance, said a press release on Monday.

This significant achievement not only showcases the plant’s dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards but also reinforces the importance of a safety-first culture in large-scale industrial operations. As one of Pakistan’s most prominent power generation facilities, the Sahiwal power plant continues to play a crucial role in meeting the country's energy demands while ensuring the well-being of its workforce.

Located in the Sahiwal district of Punjab, the power plant began operations with the goal of bolstering Pakistan's electricity supply through efficient and reliable coal-fired generation.

Over the years, the plant has stood as a symbol of Pakistan’s industrial progress and energy resilience. However, what truly sets the Sahiwal power plant apart is its relentless focus on maintaining a safe and secure working environment.

Reaching 3000 days without a single lost-time incident (LTI) is a testament to the robust safety management systems, strict operational protocols, and a deep-rooted safety culture embedded in every aspect of the plant's functioning.

Safety in power plants is not just about compliance with rules and regulations; it is about fostering an environment where every employee, contractor, and visitor understands the value of precaution and proactive behavior.

At Sahiwal, safety has never been treated as a one-time initiative but rather as an ongoing journey of improvement and vigilance.

From day one, plant management prioritized safety training, hazard identification, risk mitigation, emergency preparedness, and regular audits to ensure that no aspect of worker safety was left to chance.

This persistent attention to detail and strong leadership direction have culminated in the impressive record of 3000 safe production days.

In their remarks during the celebration, senior management emphasized their future vision centered around a “Safety First” philosophy, underscoring that with the growing complexity of industrial operations and the increasing need for sustainable and efficient power generation, the importance of safety can never be overstated.

The management further committed to continuing its investments in safety-related training programs, modern safety equipment and process upgrades to minimize risks.

They also stressed the need for maintaining an open dialogue between employees and supervisors, where safety concerns can be raised and addressed without hesitation.

Looking ahead, the management has expressed a strong desire to maintain and even surpass this milestone in the years to come.

"Plans are already in motion to integrate cutting-edge technology to further enhance monitoring and automation, reducing the need for human exposure to potentially hazardous tasks. Additionally, periodic safety drills and simulated emergency scenarios will continue to be conducted to ensure that every member of the plant’s workforce remains prepared and alert. These proactive measures will help sustain the culture of safety that has become the backbone of the plant’s operational philosophy," management focused.

The 3000-day safety milestone achieved by the Sahiwal power plant also sets an example for other industrial projects across Pakistan. It serves as a benchmark for what can be accomplished when leadership, accountability, and a people-centric approach come together in pursuit of a shared goal.

As industries across the country grapple with the challenges of growth and modernization, the Sahiwal power plant demonstrates that profitability and productivity need not come at the cost of worker safety.