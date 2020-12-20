1,323 more test positive for coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 70,000 people have so far been tested for coronavirus in Faisalabad from Sept 1, 2020, out of them 1,323 were found positive.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali during a briefing to the parliamentarians. He said that during the second wave of corona pandemic, people were requested repeatedly to adopt preventive measures for their own safety.

He said 42 corona patients died in Faisalabad during the second wave, while 705 patients recovered from the disease.

He said that more than 60 corona patients were under treatment in Allied Hospital and DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.

Out of them three patients were on ventilators while 550 suspects were quarantined in their own houses.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, Chairman NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Faiz-Ullah Kamoka, Provincial Ministers Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khiyal Khasto, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid, MPA Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Malik Umar Farooq, Adil Parvaiz Gujjar and others were also present in the meeting.