132,32,17 children vaccinated during anti-typhoid campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Around 132,32,17 children between 9 months to 15 years of age, were administered anti-typhoid injection under a two-week long drive launched in 123 union councils of the district , said Dr Faiza Kanwal Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority here Friday.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, she informed APP that 132,32,17 children have so far been administered typhoid vaccine while the set target to cover 18,76,539 children would be achieved till February 15.

During the campaign, she said, vaccination was also being administered to children of 9 months to 15 years of age at educational institutions besides who were present at home.

The CEO informed that 119% children have been covered in Gujar Khan,111% Kahuta,99% Kalar Syeda,106% Kotli Sayttia,96%Murree,90%Rawalpindi Cantt,94%Rawalpindi city,95% RWP rural and 93% in Taxila.

Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

The CEO said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.