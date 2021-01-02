UrduPoint.com
13,240 Profiteers Fined, 59 Arrested In Last Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 03:45 PM

Price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 2.5 million on 13,240 profiteers during separate operations launched in the last year

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 2.5 million on 13,240 profiteers during separate operations launched in the last year.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was briefed in a meeting held here on Saturday to review annual performance of the price control magistrates.

The deputy commissioner was informed that price control magistrates have also arrested 59 shopkeepers and stockers and got registered FIRs against 52 of them during the last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that it was top priority of the government to provide relief to masses and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that new targets have been set for the price control magistrates in the new year and directed them to visit markets on daily basis and ensure strict action against profiteers without any discrimination.

The complaints of rising prices of chicken and eggs were also discussed and DC snubbed livestock department and directed officers concerned to ensure proper check and balance on rates of these items.

