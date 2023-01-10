UrduPoint.com

1325 Institutions Receive Fresh Affiliation With FBISE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of its Chairman Qaiser Alam, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) has approved 1325 applications for affiliation with the Board from across the country and abroad during the previous two years.

From the establishment of the Federal Board in 1975 to 2020, the total number of institutions affiliated to the board was 1740 which has now increased to 3065 in a short period of time by granting affiliation to 1325 more schools.

"This indicates confidence of the people in the Federal Board," the statement said.

In the last two years, the Federal Education Board had started the online affiliation web portal, due to which the number of affiliated schools and colleges has increased with the use of information technology including online affiliation.

