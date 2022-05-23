1326 power pilferers nabbed in May

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 1326 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over two million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 37.4 million fine was imposed on the pilferers, while FIRs were registered against 105 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.