Open Menu

13,290 Applications For Teacher Transfers Received

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

13,290 applications for teacher transfers received

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The school Education Department (SED) has confirmed on Thursday that it has received 13,290 applications for teacher transfers, including applications from different categories.

According to SED sources, 529 applications were received for mutual transfers of teachers, while 12,761 applications were received on open merit.

Likewise, in addition, 178 teachers who got promotions and 67 teachers awaiting appointments also submitted applications for transfers.

According to sources, orders for teacher transfers will be issued on October 15, which will be communicated to all teachers.

These decisions on teacher transfers are part of efforts to improve the quality of education and make the teaching process more effective in institutions.

Recent Stories

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

6 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

43 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

1 hour ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

2 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

2 hours ago
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan