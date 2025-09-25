13,290 applications for teacher transfers received

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The school Education Department (SED) has confirmed on Thursday that it has received 13,290 applications for teacher transfers, including applications from different categories.

According to SED sources, 529 applications were received for mutual transfers of teachers, while 12,761 applications were received on open merit.

Likewise, in addition, 178 teachers who got promotions and 67 teachers awaiting appointments also submitted applications for transfers.

According to sources, orders for teacher transfers will be issued on October 15, which will be communicated to all teachers.

These decisions on teacher transfers are part of efforts to improve the quality of education and make the teaching process more effective in institutions.