132.986 Billion Disbursed Among Deserving Persons Under Ehsaas Cash Program

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):An amount of over Rs.132.986 billion has been disbursed among over 10,979,723 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the Coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received by official source on Tuesday, a total of over Rs. 57.396 billion has been disbursed among over 4,735,158 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 40.230 billion has been disbursed among 3,334,308 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 24.665 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,032,077 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 6.770 billion among 556,621 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 2.255 billion have been distributed among 184,357 persons while Rs. 0.982 billion has been distributed among more than 80,189 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs.0.689 has been disbursed among more than 57,013 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated three important initiatives the other day.

The process of ration distribution was started with the support of civil society and private sector under Ehsaas Ration Portal.

The government has partnered with Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Al-falah Bank and Saylani Welfare International Trust in the first stage of ration distribution.

The organizations interested in partnership can express their interest by visiting the link rashan.pass.gov.pk.

The informative mobile app carrying information about Ehsaas langar and Panahgahs, launched the other day, will be functional within 48 hours to facilitate people.

A website has been launched to send donations to PM Corona Relief Fund. The amount collected through this fund will be disbursed under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme among the deserving. The details are available at pmcrf.covid.gov.pk.

