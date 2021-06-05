UrduPoint.com
1.32m Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Faisalabad District

Sat 05th June 2021

1.32m kids to be vaccinated against polio in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 3,549 teams will perform duty during the anti-polio drive and administer polio drops to 1.327 million children up to 5 years of age in Faisalabad district during the current anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali informed Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka during inauguration of the anti-polio drive at Red Crescent Hospital here on Saturday.

The DC said the Health Department teams would start vaccination from Monday, June 7, and the drive would continue till June 11, 2021.

Faizullah Kamoka said that polio was a national challenge and we should work together to make Pakistan polio-free.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Medical Superintendent Red Crescent Hospital Dr Hafiz Mohammad Mukhtar Ahmad Randhawa and other officials were also present.

